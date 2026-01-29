Defence and intelligence officials from Israel and Saudi Arabia are visiting the US this week to discuss Iran amid a US military buildup in the region, Axios news site has reported, citing sources.
General Shlomi Binder, the head of Israel’s military intelligence, conducted a series of high-level consultations on Tuesday and Wednesday with top leadership at the Pentagon, the CIA and the White House, Axios said, citing according to two American officials.
The visit was said to be centered on delivering specific intelligence requested by the Trump administration, including data on potential strike targets within Iran.
In contrast, Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman is expected to emphasise diplomatic avenues during his Thursday and Friday meetings with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, envoy Steve Witkoff and Pentagon officials.
The Saudi Defence Ministry said Prince Khalid and an accompanying delegation arrived in Washington for a visit that "aims to discuss bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to strengthen them, as well as to address topics and issues of common interest."
Heightened diplomatic activity
Saudi Arabia, who have been passing messages between Washington and Tehran, said earlier it would not allow the US to use its airspace in an attack.
The diplomatic activity occurs as the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group arrives to finalize a naval "armada" that President Donald Trump recently claimed is "bigger than" the force previously deployed to Venezuela.
"The directive at the moment is to prepare," a US official noted, suggesting that the president is rapidly approaching a final decision on military action.
Trump has demanded Iran make a deal on its nuclear programme before it is too late, warning that this time an attack would be "far worse."
The US had bombed three Iranian nuclear sites in June during Tehran's 12-day war with Israel.
Iran says its civil nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes, but the West argues it is developing a nuclear weapon. The US and its ally Israel are also irked by Iran's ballistic missile programme.