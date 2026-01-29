Defence and intelligence officials from Israel and Saudi Arabia are visiting the US this week to discuss Iran amid a US military buildup in the region, Axios news site has reported, citing sources.

General Shlomi Binder, the head of Israel’s military intelligence, conducted a series of high-level consultations on Tuesday and Wednesday with top leadership at the Pentagon, the CIA and the White House, Axios said, citing according to two American officials.

The visit was said to be centered on delivering specific intelligence requested by the Trump administration, including data on potential strike targets within Iran.

In contrast, Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman is expected to emphasise diplomatic avenues during his Thursday and Friday meetings with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, envoy Steve Witkoff and Pentagon officials.

The Saudi Defence Ministry said Prince Khalid and an accompanying delegation arrived in Washington for a visit that "aims to discuss bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to strengthen them, as well as to address topics and issues of common interest."

Heightened diplomatic activity