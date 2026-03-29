WAR ON GAZA
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Israel kills 6 Palestinians, including child, in its strikes in Gaza
Medical sources say air strikes have targeted police positions in Khan Younis.
Israel kills 6 Palestinians, including child, in its strikes in Gaza
Israel killed at least 691 Palestinians and wounded 1,876 others since the ceasefire. / Reuters
4 hours ago

Israel has killed six Palestinians, including a child, and wounded several others in its air strikes targeting police points in southern Gaza.

Medics said Israeli planes attacked two police checkpoints in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza, killing three policemen and three civilians, including a girl, and wounding four others.

Earlier on Saturday, three Palestinians, including two brothers, were killed and four others wounded in Israeli shelling and gunfire in separate areas across Gaza.

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Israeli forces have carried out daily violations of a ceasefire in place since October 10, killing 691 people and wounding 1,876 as of March 18, according to Palestine Health Ministry data.

Israel launched a genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, killing more than 72,000 Palestinians, wounding around 172,000, and devastating about 90 percent of the enclave's civilian infrastructure.

RelatedTRT World - Death toll from Gaza genocide surges as Israel steps up attacks in occupied West Bank
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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