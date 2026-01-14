Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said Iran has been "ready for negotiation" for the past 20 years, urging Washington to pursue diplomacy as unrest continues in the country.

In an interview with FOX News Channel’s Special Report, Araghchi said on Wednesday that "diplomacy is much better than war" and called on the United States to seek a negotiated solution.

He blamed what he described as terrorist groups for the violence, saying it was part of an "Israeli plot" to "drag [US President Donald Trump] into the conflict."

Araghchi said the Iranian government has regained control of the streets.

"After three days of terrorist operation, now there is a calm. We are in full control," he told the broadcaster.

He also called on the United Nations’ top official to condemn and reject "all acts of terrorism during the unrests regardless of the incentives."

In a letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Araghchi reiterated Tehran’s claim that the United States and Israel have been directly involved in the escalation of nationwide protests.

"Peaceful protests started from December 28, 2025 on economic grounds were sabotaged by terrorist elements who turned them into armed riots," he wrote.