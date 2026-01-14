Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said Iran has been "ready for negotiation" for the past 20 years, urging Washington to pursue diplomacy as unrest continues in the country.
In an interview with FOX News Channel’s Special Report, Araghchi said on Wednesday that "diplomacy is much better than war" and called on the United States to seek a negotiated solution.
He blamed what he described as terrorist groups for the violence, saying it was part of an "Israeli plot" to "drag [US President Donald Trump] into the conflict."
Araghchi said the Iranian government has regained control of the streets.
"After three days of terrorist operation, now there is a calm. We are in full control," he told the broadcaster.
He also called on the United Nations’ top official to condemn and reject "all acts of terrorism during the unrests regardless of the incentives."
In a letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Araghchi reiterated Tehran’s claim that the United States and Israel have been directly involved in the escalation of nationwide protests.
"Peaceful protests started from December 28, 2025 on economic grounds were sabotaged by terrorist elements who turned them into armed riots," he wrote.
Meanwhile, Trump said on Wednesday that he was informed that "executions" of anti-government protesters in Iran are being halted.
“We have been notified and pretty strongly, but we'll find out what that all means. But we've been told that the killing in Iran is stopping. It's stopped," Trump told the reporters at the White House.
"There's no plan for executions — an execution or executions. I've been told that on good
authority. We'll find out about it," he added.
Trump has repeatedly vowed to back protesters in Iran, where a crackdown by authorities is said to have resulted in an increasing number of casualties.
Asked if military strikes on Iran are "off the table", Trump said: "We’ll watch and see what happens. But we were given a very good, very good statement by people that are aware of what's going on."
The US is pulling some personnel from Middle East bases, according to local media reports, following a warning from a senior Iranian official that Tehran would target American installations if Washington carries out attacks.
Iranian government officials have accused the US and Israel of backing what they describe as “riots” and “terrorism” amid the ongoing protests.
Airspace partially shutdown
Iran has temporarily closed its airspace to all flights except international civil arrivals and departures that receive prior permission, according to an official aviation notice early Thursday.
A notice to air missions said the Tehran airspace would remain closed until January 15, allowing only international civilian flights to operate with approval from the Civil Aviation Authority.
The restriction applies to flights entering or leaving Iran, while all other air traffic is suspended, said the notice.
The move comes amid rising regional and domestic tensions, including anti-government protests in Iran and mounting international scrutiny.