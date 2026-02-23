Nigerian forces have neutralised at least 25 members of the Daesh-affiliated terrorist group ISWAP in operations in northeastern Borno state, authorities said.

Sani Uba, the media information officer of the Theatre Command, said in a statement on Sunday that troops carried out operations targeting ISWAP in the Limankara and Kukawa areas, Nigeria's Channels Television reported.

“During the ensuing firefight, 15 terrorists were neutralised while scores fled with gunshot wounds,” Uba said.

He added that aerial surveillance tracked fleeing terrorists on five motorcycles, where another precision strike “neutralised an additional 10 terrorists".

He further said that large-scale defencive and logistics structures used by the terrorists were destroyed.

Two vehicles, multiple weapons and a significant amount of ammunition belonging to the group were also seized.

Nigeria has long grappled with attacks by armed gangs as well as the Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorist groups in various parts of the country.