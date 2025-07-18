Venezuela has released 10 jailed Americans in a prisoner exchange that also sees the return of around 300 Venezuelan migrants held in El Salvador.

The resolution marks a rare diplomatic breakthrough between Caracas and Washington, while also fulfilling political goals for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, US President Donald Trump, and Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele.

"Ten Americans who were detained in Venezuela are on their way to freedom," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a post on social media, thanking both Trump and Bukele for brokering the deal.

The migrants — deported to El Salvador months ago under the Trump administration —had been imprisoned in CECOT, a Salvadoran facility known officially as the Terrorism Confinement Center.

The facility was built as part of Bukele's sweeping campaign against gangs.

Rights groups have accused the prison of abuse, with hundreds of deaths documented inside.

The migrants were held after the Trump administration invoked a wartime law to expedite their removal, alleging ties to the Tren de Aragua criminal network.

For Maduro, the return of the migrants is a political victory.