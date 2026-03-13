Israeli forces beat four Palestinians in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank, while illegal Israeli settlers set fire to part of a local council building, Palestinian sources reported.

Three young men were injured late on Thursday after Israeli soldiers assaulted them during a raid on Aqabat Jaber refugee camp south of Jericho in the eastern West Bank, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement.

Medical teams “treated three injuries caused by beatings by Israeli forces against young men in Aqabat Jaber camp after troops raided the camp,” the organisation said.

In Salfit in the northern West Bank, Israeli soldiers beat a young man from the village of Iskaka east of the city while he was passing near the city’s northern entrance on Thursday, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The man suffered bruises from the assault and was taken to a hospital, while Israeli forces also seized about 35,000 shekels (about $11,000) he was carrying, according to WAFA.

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