Ukraine won some concessions in the latest version of a US-led draft plan to end the war with Russia, revealed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, though key questions remain over territory and whether Moscow could accept the new terms.

The new 20-point plan, agreed on by US and Ukrainian negotiators, was being reviewed by Moscow, but the Kremlin is unlikely to abandon its territorial demands for full Ukrainian withdrawal from the east.

Zelenskyy also conceded there are some points in the document that he does not like.

But Kiev has succeeded in removing immediate requirements for Ukraine to withdraw from the Donetsk region or that land seized by Moscow's army would be recognised as Russian.

It also got rid of demands that Kiev must legally renounce its bid for NATO membership.

And though it is not prescribed in the document, the proposal still paves the way for Ukraine to pull some troops back, including from the 20 percent of the Donetsk region that it controls, where demilitarised zones would be established.

Zelenskyy presented the plan during a two-hour briefing with journalists, reading from a highlighted and annotated version.

"In the Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions, the line of troop deployment as of the date of this agreement is de facto recognised as the line of contact," Zelenskyy said of the latest version.

"A working group will convene to determine the redeployment of forces necessary to end the conflict, as well as to define the parameters of potential future special economic zones," he added.

This appears to suggest the plan opens the way for, but delays, options that Ukraine was previously reluctant to consider - a withdrawal of troops and the creation of demilitarised zones.

"We are in a situation where the Russians want us to withdraw from the Donetsk region, while the Americans are trying to find a way," Zelenskyy said.

"They are looking for a demilitarised zone or a free economic zone, meaning a format that could satisfy both sides," he continued.

NATO, land, nuclear plant

US President Trump is pushing Moscow and Kiev to agree to end the four-year war, triggered by Russia's 2022 attacks.

Tens of thousands have been killed, eastern Ukraine decimated, and millions forced to flee their homes.