Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
In hill-ringed Kathmandu, several rivers have flooded roads and inundated many houses, cutting the temple-studded capital off from the rest of the country by road.
Flood along the bank of overflowing Bagmati River following heavy rains in Kathmandu. / Reuters
October 5, 2025

Heavy rains have triggered landslides and flash floods blocking roads, washing away bridges, and killing at least 47 people since Friday in Nepal.

Thirty-five people were killed in separate landslides in the Ilam district in the east bordering India, spokesperson for the Armed Police Force Kalidas Dhauboji said on Sunday.

Nine people were missing after being washed away by floods and three others were killed in lightning strikes elsewhere in Nepal, he added.

“Rescue efforts for the missing persons are going on,” said Shanti Mahat, a National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority spokesperson in Nepal.

Across the border in the eastern Indian hill region of Darjeeling in West Bengal, at least seven people were killed due to landslides following heavy rainfall, according to local media reports.

"Seven dead bodies have already been recovered from the debris. We have information about two more people. Work is being done to recover their bodies too," Abhishek Roy, a Darjeeling district police official said on Sunday, according to a post from Indian news agency ANI on X.

Several highways have been blocked by landslides and washed away by floods, stranding hundreds of passengers, authorities said.

"Domestic flights are largely disrupted, but international flights are operating normally,” said Rinji Sherpa, a spokesperson for Kathmandu airport, Nepal's biggest international gateway.

‘Maximum care and precautions’

In southeastern Nepal, the Koshi River, which causes deadly floods in the eastern Indian state of Bihar almost every year, was flowing above the danger level, a district official said.

Dharmendra Kumar Mishra, district governor of Sunsari district, said water flows in the Koshi River were more than double normal.

Mishra said all 56 sluice gates of the Koshi Barrage had been opened to drain out water compared with about 10 to 12 during a normal situation, adding that authorities are “preparing to ban heavy vehicles from its bridge”.

In hill-ringed Kathmandu, several rivers have flooded roads and inundated many houses, cutting the temple-studded capital off from the rest of the country by road.

Hundreds of people die every year in landslides and flash floods that are common in mostly mountainous Nepal during the monsoon season, which normally starts in mid-June and continues through mid-September.

Weather officials say rains are likely to lash the Himalayan nation until Monday, and authorities say they are taking “maximum care and precautions” to help people affected by the disaster.

