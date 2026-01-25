Myanmar has opened the final round of its month-long election, with the dominant pro-military party on course for a landslide in a junta-run vote critics say will prolong the army's grip on power.

Critics say the polls are neither free nor fair, and that they are designed to legitimise the power of the military after it ousted the elected civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021.

The army-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party has already won most of the seats contested in the first two rounds of voting.

Twenty-five percent of the seats in the upper and lower houses of the national Parliament are reserved for the military, guaranteeing it and its allies control of the legislature.