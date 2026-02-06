The United States has announced new sanctions to curb Iran's oil exports, including targeting 14 vessels, moments after the adversaries wrapped up a day of indirect talks in Oman.

State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said on Friday that Iran uses oil revenue to "fund destabilising activities around the world and step up its repression inside Iran".

President Donald Trump is "committed to driving down the Iranian regime's illicit oil and petrochemical exports under the administration's maximum pressure campaign", Pigott said in a statement.

The State Department said it would order a block of any transactions with 14 alleged shadow fleet vessels said to transport Iranian oil.

It also announced sanctions on 15 entities and two people.