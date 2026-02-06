WORLD
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Since Trump's first administration, the US has imposed sanctions to force all other countries to stop buying Iranian oil.
(FILE) US says it will order a block of any transactions with 14 vessels known to transport Iranian oil. / Reuters
February 6, 2026

The United States has announced new sanctions to curb Iran's oil exports, including targeting 14 vessels, moments after the adversaries wrapped up a day of indirect talks in Oman.

State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said on Friday that Iran uses oil revenue to "fund destabilising activities around the world and step up its repression inside Iran".

President Donald Trump is "committed to driving down the Iranian regime's illicit oil and petrochemical exports under the administration's maximum pressure campaign", Pigott said in a statement.

The State Department said it would order a block of any transactions with 14 alleged shadow fleet vessels said to transport Iranian oil.

It also announced sanctions on 15 entities and two people.

Since Trump's first administration, the United States has imposed sanctions to force all other countries to stop buying Iranian oil.

Iran's foreign minister met indirectly in Oman on Friday with senior Trump envoys on his country's nuclear programme and said there was a "positive atmosphere".

The talks come after Iran faced some of the largest protests since the 1979 revolution.

Trump had threatened the use of force against Iran and ramped up the US military presence near Iran's shores.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
