Palestine stun Qatar with stoppage-time winner in Arab Cup opener
Sultan Al Brake’s late own goal seals shock victory on opening day.
Palestine defeat hosts Qatar in dramatic Arab Cup opener. / Reuters
December 2, 2025

The FIFA Arab Cup has opened in dramatic fashion as Palestine claimed a shock victory over hosts Qatar with a stoppage-time winner in Al Khor.

Sultan Al Brake diverted the ball into his own net in the 95th minute to hand Palestine the three points.

The highly expectant capacity crowd at Al Bayt Stadium had little to celebrate as Palestine held firm throughout and Qatar struggled to create clear chances.

After a tight first half, Qatar appealed for a penalty when Michael Termanini brought down Akram Afif in the area, but the referee waved play on.

Palestine threatened at the other end when substitute Oday Dabbagh fired narrowly wide, and they missed a major opportunity in the 78th minute when Ahmad Alqaq blazed over from close range.

But Palestine’s persistence was rewarded deep into stoppage time when Mohammed Saleh’s header across goal was turned in by Al Brake, silencing the home crowd and completing one of the biggest shocks in the competition’s recent history.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
