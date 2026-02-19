US President Donald Trump announced billions of dollars in contributions for relief in Gaza at the inaugural meeting on Thursday of the Board of Peace in Washington.

Trump said the US is contributing $10 billion to the new body.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs is raising an additional $2 billion, said Trump.

The US president noted Japan is committed to host a fundraiser, "which will be a very big one."

US Ambassador to the UN Michael Waltz said humanitarian flows into Gaza have improved significantly, with 4,200 aid trucks entering the territory each week for 13 consecutive weeks, “the longest stretch of high-volume assistance to Gaza in years.”

"Aid is up," he said, adding that it was now reaching the full 2.1 million Palestinians, up as much as five times from previous delivery levels.

Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Kuwait collectively pledged more than $7 billion, he added.