WAR ON IRAN
Iran reportedly arrests dozens, including foreign national, for 'espionage'
The Intelligence Ministry says it arrests dozens of individuals, including a foreign national, for allegedly spying on behalf of the United States and Israel.
Iran says it arrests dozens of alleged spies during war with US and Israel / AP
15 hours ago

Iran has arrested dozens, including a foreign national, for allegedly spying for the country's "enemies", the Intelligence Ministry said, amid the US-Israel war on Iran.

The US and Israel launched attacks against Iran on February 28, killing the country's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei and several commanders.

During the ongoing war, Iran has launched retaliatory strikes against Israel and Gulf countries that are US allies and host American military bases.

Without identifying the arrested person's nationality, Iran's Intelligence Ministry said the foreign national "was conducting espionage on behalf of the United States and Israel, and acting as a proxy for two Gulf countries," according to state media.

In the past years, Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps have arrested dozens of dual nationals and foreigners, mostly on espionage and security-related charges.

Rights groups have accused Iran of trying to win concessions from other countries through arrests on security charges that may have been trumped up.

Tehran denies arresting people for political reasons.

The ministry also said "30 spies, internal mercenaries, and operational agents of Israel and the US" had been arrested over the past few days.

Separately, Iran's Police chief Ahmadreza Radan told state TV that some 81 people had been detained so far for "sharing internal Iranian information with hostile media and enemies".

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
