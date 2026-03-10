Iran has arrested dozens, including a foreign national, for allegedly spying for the country's "enemies", the Intelligence Ministry said, amid the US-Israel war on Iran.

The US and Israel launched attacks against Iran on February 28, killing the country's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei and several commanders.

During the ongoing war, Iran has launched retaliatory strikes against Israel and Gulf countries that are US allies and host American military bases.

Without identifying the arrested person's nationality, Iran's Intelligence Ministry said the foreign national "was conducting espionage on behalf of the United States and Israel, and acting as a proxy for two Gulf countries," according to state media.

In the past years, Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps have arrested dozens of dual nationals and foreigners, mostly on espionage and security-related charges.