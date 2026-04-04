MIDDLE EAST
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Israel launches air strikes on Lebanon's capital as war continues
Israel's army claims to have targeted "Hezbollah infrastructure" in the attacks.
Israel launches air strikes on Lebanon's capital as war continues
Reports also said that Israel carried out a drone strike on a port in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, killing one person. (FILE) / AA
April 4, 2026

The Israeli army has said it carried out air strikes targeting Lebanon's capital, Beirut, as the US-Israeli war on Iran continues.

In a statement, the army claimed on Friday that the strikes targeted "Hezbollah infrastructure" in Beirut.

Lebanese media reported that Israeli warplanes launched repeated air strikes on the Dahiyeh area in southern Beirut, with loud explosions heard across the city as a result of the attacks.

Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the targeted site in Dahiyeh following the strikes.

Reports also said that Israel carried out a drone strike on a port in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, killing one person.

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Earlier, Israel's army destroyed two bridges on the Litani River linking the towns of Sohmor and Machghara in western Bekaa in eastern Lebanon, according to Lebanon's National News Agency.

Israel has pounded Lebanon with air strikes since March 2, and launched a ground invasion in south of the country.

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health reported that since March 2, the death toll from Israeli attacks has risen to 1,368, with 4,138 people wounded.

The Lebanese government also announced that the number of displaced people in the country has exceeded 1.162 million.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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