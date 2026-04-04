The Israeli army has said it carried out air strikes targeting Lebanon's capital, Beirut, as the US-Israeli war on Iran continues.

In a statement, the army claimed on Friday that the strikes targeted "Hezbollah infrastructure" in Beirut.

Lebanese media reported that Israeli warplanes launched repeated air strikes on the Dahiyeh area in southern Beirut, with loud explosions heard across the city as a result of the attacks.

Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the targeted site in Dahiyeh following the strikes.

Reports also said that Israel carried out a drone strike on a port in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, killing one person.