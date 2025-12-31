Türkiye has completed the necessary feasibility and design work for a space port it will establish in Somalia, and the first phase of construction has begun, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir announced on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shared Türkiye’s plans to establish the space port during a joint press conference with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Istanbul.

In a statement to Anadolu regarding the details of the project, Kacir said that the port is being built on land allocated to Türkiye in Somalia under a cooperation agreement signed between the two countries.

Noting that countries located in the equatorial region have technical advantages in terms of access to space, he said: “As a result of the feasibility studies conducted, Somalia emerged as the most advantageous region for space port investment.”

He said that work within the scope of the “Access to Space and Space Port” objective included in the National Space Program is being carried out under the coordination of the Ministry of Industry and Technology with the contributions of relevant institutions and organisations, primarily the Turkish Space Agency.

“Türkiye’s possession of a space port is a strategic step that will position our country as an independent, competitive and globally influential actor in space activities,” he said.

“This investment offers long-term and high multiplier effect gains in terms of the space economy.”

Kacir stressed that first and foremost, this investment will enable the fully independent launch of satellite launch vehicles developed in Türkiye into space and will create a sustainable and competitive domestic industrial ecosystem in the field of launch technologies.

The ecosystem, which will deepen in critical areas such as rocket engines, fuel technologies, propulsion systems, advanced technology materials, avionics and ground support infrastructure, will ensure that technological gains become permanent and that external dependency is eliminated, he underscored.

Kacir said the space port will have the capacity to serve the global commercial space market.