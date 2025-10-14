EUROPE
2 min read
Belgium general strike grounds airlines, disrupts Brussels public transport
The strike was the latest in a series of protests this year against the government's proposals to reform pensions and the labour market.
Belgium general strike grounds airlines, disrupts Brussels public transport
Employees walk through an empty terminal with a departure board of cancelled flights at Brussels International Airport in Zaventem, Belgium / AP
October 14, 2025

A general strike held in Belgium has grounded most airplanes at the two main airports and disrupted public transport in Brussels.

The strike on Tuesday was the latest in a series of protests this year against the government's proposals to reform pensions and the labour market.

All flights due to depart from Brussels International Airport and about half of those scheduled to land were cancelled as staff from the security firm providing X-ray screening walked out on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the airport said.

All flights were cancelled at the country's second-largest airport, in Charleroi, 60 km (40 miles) south of Brussels, according to its website.

Thousands of people travelled to Brussels' Gare du Nord train station to join a broad demonstration that will cross the city centre.

Most of the Brussels underground train, bus and tram lines were cut as a result of the strike, public transport operator STIB said in a post on social media platform X.

RelatedTRT World - Thousands protest in Belgium as austerity measures spark nationwide strike

‘What really mobilises us’

RECOMMENDED

Traffic in the city was further disrupted early on Tuesday by fires set on some of its big boulevards, the police said. Local media reported that police arrested several protesters.

The strikers, led by the country's main unions and backed by activist groups such as Greenpeace and Oxfam, are opposing the ruling federal coalition led by Prime Minister Bart De Wever, which announced a series of reforms seeking to cut government spending.

"What really mobilises us are pensions," Thierry Bodson, leader of the FGTB union, said on the French-language state radio station RTBF on Tuesday.

Bodson added that the reform would not only reduce income for future retirees but also introduce uncertainty by changing how state pensions are calculated.

FGTB has more than 1.5 million members, according to its website.

De Wever, from the nationalist New Flemish Alliance (N-VA), became prime minister in February and now heads a predominantly right-wing coalition. He has pledged to reduce deficits without raising taxes, but is facing challenges in finalising next year's budget.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter