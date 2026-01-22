Transatlantic relations between the United States and the European Union have taken a big blow over the past week, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has said, warning that divisions between allies risk benefiting their adversaries.

Speaking ahead of an informal meeting of EU leaders focused on relations with Washington, Kallas said recent developments had exposed growing unpredictability in the relationship.

"The transatlantic relations have definitely taken a big blow over the last week," she told reporters in Brussels.

"On the European side, we are not willing to junk 80 years of good relations, and we are willing to work for this."

Kallas said disagreements between Europe and the United States were being "enjoyed" by Russia and China.

"Disagreements that allies have between them like Europe and America are just benefiting our adversaries who are looking and enjoying the view," she said.

Related TRT World - Trump warns of 'big retaliation' if Europe divests from US stocks and bonds

Recent tensions

EU leaders met in Brussels to assess recent tensions with Washington following renewed focus from Donald Trump on Greenland, which he has cited as strategically important due to its Arctic location, mineral resources, and concerns about Russian and Chinese influence.

Denmark and Greenland have rejected any proposal to sell the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.