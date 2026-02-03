WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Israeli forces kill young Palestinian man, wound another in latest Gaza ceasefire violation
Violations have continued despite the US administration’s announcement in January that the second phase of the ceasefire agreement had begun.
Israeli forces kill young Palestinian man, wound another in latest Gaza ceasefire violation
Gaza City, along with Khan Younis and Rafah, has remained a focal point of Israeli attacks. / AA
February 3, 2026

A Palestinian was killed and another wounded by Israeli forces on Tuesday in southern Gaza, medical sources said.

A young Palestinian man died after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head from Israeli army fire south of the al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis, the sources told Anadolu.

They said another young man suffered moderate injuries after being shot by Israeli forces east of Khan Younis.

Israel has committed hundreds of ceasefire violations since the agreement took effect in October, including shelling and gunfire that have killed and wounded hundreds of Palestinian civilians.

RECOMMENDED

The violations have continued despite the US administration’s announcement in January that the second phase of the ceasefire agreement had begun. That phase includes additional Israeli withdrawals from Gaza and the launch of reconstruction efforts, which the UN estimates will cost about $70 billion.

The ceasefire was meant to end an Israeli genocidal war that began on October 8 2023, and lasted nearly two years, killing more than 71,000 Palestinians and wounding over 171,000 others, while destroying about 90 percent of Gaza’s infrastructure.

RelatedTRT World - Hamas warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel continues crimes in Gaza
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Why does February only have 28 days?
Türkiye's Erdogan calls for stronger transport integration among Muslim nations
NATO head presses Europe, Canada on defence spending as US priorities shift east
Starmer condemns Ratcliffe's claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
German police arrest two in PKK probe, seize guns and drugs
Britain commits major air defence support to Ukraine
Colombia declares emergency as deadly floods displace thousands
Türkiye's maiden unmanned surface vessel secures Saudi partnership
Russia to provide energy aid to crisis-hit Cuba
China slams Israeli attempts to annex Palestine's West Bank
Seoul spy agency claims North Korea preparing Kim’s daughter as heir
No need to panic. Risk of Nipah spread low after India, Bangladesh cases, says WHO
Syria takes over key Al Tanf base following US pullout to Jordan
Brazil orders X to block Grok's sexualised deepfakes immediately
US, Mexico seize cocaine in rare coordinated Pacific operation