A Palestinian was killed and another wounded by Israeli forces on Tuesday in southern Gaza, medical sources said.

A young Palestinian man died after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head from Israeli army fire south of the al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis, the sources told Anadolu.

They said another young man suffered moderate injuries after being shot by Israeli forces east of Khan Younis.

Israel has committed hundreds of ceasefire violations since the agreement took effect in October, including shelling and gunfire that have killed and wounded hundreds of Palestinian civilians.