Washington DC — Venezuelan interim leaders' choices will continue to be "dictated" by the United States, ensuring alignment with Washington’s interests and the Tump administration is actively discussing a range of options to acquire Greenland, prioritising diplomacy first, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has said.
Addressing reporters on Wednesday in a briefing amid US actions in Venezuela, including the snatching of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife and renewed discussions about controlling Greenland, Leavitt said that US "is in close correspondence with the interim authorities in Venezuela."
Leavitt stated that the US does not currently have troops in Venezuela but did not rule out using military options against Caracas again.
"There are no troops on the ground on Venezuela. The president of course reserves the right to use the US military if necessary."
Maduro's ally and Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as Venezuela's interim president following the seizure of Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores by US troops in a stunning January 3 attack that also left dozens dead.
Since then, US President Donald Trump has been claiming that he is in charge of Venezuela. On Tuesday, Rodriguez asserted that no foreign country controls Venezuela.
When asked whether Trump or Rodriguez is running the country, Leavitt stated: "We obviously have maximum leverage over the interim authorities. Their decisions are going to continue to be dictated by the United States of America."
Leavitt emphasised that the US has rolled back some sanctions on Venezuela's energy and already begun marketing and selling the Latin American country’s crude oil on the global market, with proceeds directed to US-controlled accounts.
"All proceeds from the sale of Venezuelan crude oil and products will first settle in US-controlled accounts at globally recognised banks. Those funds will be dispersed for the benefit of the American people and the Venezuelan people at the discretion of the US government."
Leavitt also said that President Trump will be meeting oil executives on Friday to discuss possible involvement in Venezuela's oil sector.
Potential purchase of Greenland
She also linked US leverage in Venezuela to hemispheric and Arctic priorities, notably Greenland.
She said acquiring Denmark’s territory remains a top national security priority for the US, vital for deterring adversaries in the Arctic region, adding the potential US purchase of Greenland is being actively discussed by Trump and his team.
"All options are always on the table for President Trump ... the President's first option always has been diplomacy," she told reporters.
"The president has been very open and clear with all of you and with the world that he views it in the best interest of the United States to deter Russian and Chinese aggression in the Arctic region, and so that's why his team is currently talking about what a potential purchase would look like," she said.
Since the 1860s, US leaders have consistently viewed Greenland as a strategically valuable asset.
Amid renewed Trump pressure, its government said on Wednesday that it will join a meeting between top US diplomat Marco Rubio and Denmark’s officials next week.
"Of course we will take part. We're the ones who requested a meeting," Greenland’s Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt told Danish media.
Rubio has already confirmed the meeting would take place.