US President Donald Trump’s renewed push to acquire Greenland from Denmark has escalated from bombastic rhetoric to real threats, including tariffs on European allies and hints of military use.

The US has framed its interest in Greenland in strategic terms , like access to mineral resources and stronger defence against China and Russia.

Yet the conflict has raised questions about the unity and future of NATO, a military alliance between 30 European and two North American countries under which an armed attack against one nation is considered an attack against all.

Since its founding in 1949, NATO has successfully protected some of the militarily weak nations of Europe from aggression by outside powers. Türkiye currently has the largest military in the alliance after the US.

Trump's interest in Greenland, the world’s largest island and an autonomous territory of Denmark, dates back to 2019 when he first floated the idea of purchasing it.

As president-elect in 2024, Trump called the “ownership and control” of Greenland an “absolute necessity” for the US.

His rhetoric intensified last year, with the appointment of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as a special envoy to Greenland. White House officials have refused to rule out military options , with Trump’s homeland security adviser Stephen Miller asserting that “nobody is going to fight the United States over the future of Greenland”.

European leaders have unequivocally opposed the US proposal to take over Greenland. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has warned that a US takeover of Greenland would mark “the end of NATO”.

Denmark has also proposed a NATO Arctic mission to counter US pressure, emphasising continued dialogue but rejecting any sale.

Amid these developments, the US is expected to cut roughly 200 positions in NATO command centres, halving its personnel in key entities overseeing military and intelligence operations.

Analysts interpret this as a shift in resources towards the Western Hemisphere, exacerbating European anxieties about the US commitment to NATO.

NATO versus Russia’s expansionism

One critical question is whether US actions signal NATO’s weakness to Russia, potentially emboldening Moscow to accelerate expansions in Eastern Europe or the Arctic.

Richard Outzen, a non-resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, cautions against overinterpreting the Greenland saga as a greenlight for Russian aggression.

“That would be a hasty conclusion,” he tells TRT World.

“One could argue that perceived divisions within NATO might tempt Moscow to bully the Baltics or other states in Eastern Europe. But in my view, they see US resolve as the far greater variable in the deterrent equation,” he says.

Outzen emphasises that if Russian President Vladimir Putin fears impulsive US retaliation, he is less likely to tempt fate through rash action.

For Outzen, Trump's intentions outweigh intra-alliance friction, as US nuclear and conventional forces are “by far the preponderance of NATO's capabilities”.

Rick Fawn, an international security specialist who teaches at the University of St Andrews in the UK, tells TRT World that the discord must be a “total delight” to the Kremlin.

“I doubt, however, that it can encourage Russia to undertake more territorial acquisitions,” he says, pointing to the challenges that the Russian military has been facing in Ukraine.

But Yasar Sari, director of the Haydar Aliyev Centre for Eurasian Studies at Istanbul’s Ibn Haldun University, sees a more profound impact of Trump’s pursuit of Greenland.

Sari tells TRT World that Russia interprets US interest in Greenland not as a localised real estate deal, but as a “symptom of NATO's fragility” and a return to Cold War mentality.

Moscow views Trump’s “ Donroe Doctrine ” – which he describes as justifying coercion against allies like Denmark – as evidence that the rules-based order of post-World War II has collapsed into a transactional, might-is-right era, Sari says.

This has emboldened Russia to accelerate its own territorial ambitions, exploiting a “strategic blind spot” created by Western discord.

"By mirroring the American logic of ‘security through annexation’, Russia aims to normalise its expansionism, transforming the Arctic and Eastern Europe into arenas where military power, rather than international law, dictates the possession of the world's remaining strategic resources,” he says.

Undermining NATO's cohesion

Many observers have asserted that the US pursuit of Greenland despite collective European opposition erodes NATO's unity, potentially leading to reduced cooperation.

Outzen remains optimistic though.

“NATO will survive the Trump presidency for sure,” he says.

In fact, he credits Trump with strengthening the alliance in a roundabout manner.