WORLD
3 min read
West is backing Ukraine's 'terrorist attacks' in Russia: Moscow
US envoy to Ukraine says the risk of escalation is "going way up" after Ukraine's latest drone strikes.
West is backing Ukraine's 'terrorist attacks' in Russia: Moscow
Satellite view shows damaged planes and tarmac at Russian Belaya airfield / Reuters
June 4, 2025

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has said that the West was involved, both directly and indirectly, in Ukrainian “terrorist attacks” against civilian targets in Russia.

Asked if Russia thought the West was involved in the attacks over recent days, Zakharova said on Wednesday the West supplied weapons, gave target coordinates, refused to condemn such attacks and actively incited such attacks.

Russia’s State Investigative Committee on Tuesday accused Ukraine of carrying out “acts of terrorism” by blowing up two railway bridges in Russia over the weekend. The blowing up of a highway bridge over a passenger train in Bryansk left at least seven people dead and dozens injured, including two children.

“These are several areas that prove the fact of the involvement, both direct and indirect, and the guilt of the West for the terrorist attacks that are taking place against civilians and civilian infrastructure facilities by the Kiev regime,” Zakharova said.

Ukraine has not commented on the weekend bridge attacks.

Trump was not informed in advance of Ukraine’s drone attacks on Russia, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday. 

Risk of escalation

US President Donald Trump’s Ukraine envoy said the risk of escalation from the war in Ukraine was “going way up” after Ukrainian forces used drones to strike nuclear-capable bombers at several airbases deep inside Russia.

RECOMMENDED

Ukraine’s dramatic drone attack on Russian bombers over the weekend has increased the risk of escalation to “unacceptable” levels, said US envoy Keith Kellogg.

“The risk levels are going way up,” Kellogg, President Donald Trump’s envoy for Ukraine and Russia, told Fox News on Tuesday.

“When you attack an opponent’s part of their national survival system, which is their nuclear triad, that means your risk level goes up because you don’t know what the other side is going to do.”   

“But any time you attack the triad, it is not so much the damage done on the bombers... it’s the psychological impact you have,” said Kellogg, adding that it showed Ukraine “is not lying down on this”.

The attack also showed Ukraine can raise risk levels “that are basically to me, they’ve got to be unacceptable”.

Since Russia launched a military campaign in Ukraine in February 2022, it has flexed its nuclear might to deter Kiev’s allies from intervening militarily.

Russia fired a medium-range Oreshnik missile at Ukraine in November that was not loaded but has the capability of carrying a nuclear warhead. It is not the first time Ukraine has challenged Russia’s strategic nuclear deterrence, having struck in 2024 an advanced radar system designed to warn Moscow of incoming ballistic missiles.

SOURCE:AFP, Reuters
Explore
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians