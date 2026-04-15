TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye secures return of ancient Smyrna marble head from US museum
The marble head dated to the fifth century is now on display in Izmir.
Türkiye secures return of ancient Smyrna marble head from US museum
The artifact is believed to date to the 5th century CE. / TRT World
6 hours ago

Türkiye has secured the return of a marble head from the ancient city of Smyrna that had been held in the United States, the Culture and Tourism Ministry has said.

In a statement shared on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said on Tuesday that the artifact, previously part of the Denver Art Museum collection, was repatriated after scientific verification of its origin.

He said 1934 reports and expert analyses confirmed the piece came from excavations at the Smyrna Ancient City’s Agora and dates to the Theodosius period.

The artifact, believed to date to the 5th century CE, had been taken abroad through illegal means, Ersoy said.

RECOMMENDED

“Through cooperation and constructive dialogue with the Denver Art Museum, we have brought this artifact back home,” he said.

The marble head is now on display at the Izmir Archaeology Museum, he added, thanking teams from the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums and others involved in the process.

“We will continue to protect our cultural heritage with determination,” Ersoy said.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye recovers Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
SOURCE:AA
Explore
25 ships pass through Strait of Hormuz as maritime traffic continues despite US blockade
Citing US-Israel war on Iran, IMF cuts outlook for global growth, expects higher inflation
US doesn't 'have time for Ukraine' because of Iran war — Zelenskyy
Greece accused of using migrants as 'mercenaries' in Turkish border pushbacks
Russian attacks kill seven, including a child: Ukrainian officials
Campaign to suspend EU-Israel pact crosses 1M signatures
Highly probable US-Iran peace talks will restart: UN chief
Turkish, Pakistani top envoys discuss US-Iran talks as PM Sharif to visit Türkiye
Humanitarian access restricted in southern Lebanon: UN official
Italy vows to defend national interests after Trump criticises Meloni
US-Iran talks could resume in Pakistan within next two days: Trump
Israel and Lebanon commence first direct talks in decades at US State Department
Fidan, Araghchi discuss latest in Tehran, Washington talks
Türkiye's Erdogan, Hungary's incoming PM Magyar discuss bilateral ties, regional issues
China's Xi puts forth four-point Mideast peace plan