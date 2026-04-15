Türkiye has secured the return of a marble head from the ancient city of Smyrna that had been held in the United States, the Culture and Tourism Ministry has said.

In a statement shared on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said on Tuesday that the artifact, previously part of the Denver Art Museum collection, was repatriated after scientific verification of its origin.

He said 1934 reports and expert analyses confirmed the piece came from excavations at the Smyrna Ancient City’s Agora and dates to the Theodosius period.

The artifact, believed to date to the 5th century CE, had been taken abroad through illegal means, Ersoy said.