Foreign ministers from 24 countries and senior EU officials have warned that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has reached "unimaginable levels" and urged Israel to lift restrictions on aid and international NGOs operating in the territory.

"The humanitarian suffering in Gaza has reached unimaginable levels. Famine is unfolding before our eyes. Urgent action is needed now to halt and reverse starvation. Humanitarian space must be protected, and aid should never be politicised," they said on Tuesday in a joint statement issued by the EU.

The signatories - which include the foreign ministers of Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK, as well as top EU officials - warned that "due to restrictive new registration requirements, essential international NGOs may be forced to leave the OPTs (occupied Palestinian territories) imminently which would worsen the humanitarian situation still further."

"We call on the government of Israel to provide authorisation for all international NGO aid shipments and to unblock essential humanitarian actors from operating.

"Immediate, permanent and concrete steps must be taken to facilitate safe, large-scale access for the UN, international NGOs and humanitarian partners," the statement said.

Pushing for a ceasefire