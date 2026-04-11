Nizar Amidi was elected Iraq’s president after winning 227 of 249 votes in parliament’s 2nd round, becoming the country’s 6th president since 2003.

Iraqi parliament elected Amidi, the PUK (political party) candidate, as the country's new president on Saturday, succeeding former President Abdul Latif Rashid.

Amidi's victory came after he secured a majority of votes in the second round of parliamentary voting, following the failure to reach a two-thirds majority in the first round.

Amidi won the runoff election with 227 votes, compared to 15 votes for his opponent, Muthanna Amin, with seven invalid ballots.

Following the official announcement of the results, he was invited to take the constitutional oath in parliament.

252 out of 329 members of the parliament participated in the first round.

Under the constitution, the first round of voting requires a two-thirds majority of parliament (220 out of 329 lawmakers). If no candidate secures the required votes, the election moves to a second round requiring half-plus-one, or 165 votes.