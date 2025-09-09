Germany’s decision to admit convicted neo-Nazi terrorist Beate Zschaepe into a deradicalisation programme has ignited fierce outrage in the country, reopening old wounds from one of its darkest chapters.

Zschaepe, a central figure in the far-right National Socialist Underground (NSU) terror group, is serving a life term for her role in a series of racist murders targeting immigrants. Sentenced in 2018 after a five-year trial, she recently gained entry to the EXIT rehabilitation programme, which requires participants to renounce extremist ideology and express genuine remorse.

For the families of those killed, her acceptance is an insult that has left them feeling betrayed by the justice system.

“This makes us feel worthless once again in Germany,” said Semiya Simsek, daughter of Enver Simsek, a Turkish florist who was shot eight times at his roadside stall in Nuremberg on Sept. 9, 2000 and died two days later.

“Beate Zschaepe, a criminal, is given more value than the victims. No one cares what the victims’ families endured or what they’re asking for.”

Simsek and other families have launched a petition against Zschaepe’s possible early release, gathering 145,000 signatures so far. They argue she has never shown remorse, disclosed details about the network, or answered the questions that continue to haunt them.

“We believe Zschaepe’s application to this programme is simply a strategic move to obtain her early release from prison. There’s no sincerity in her actions,” Simsek said.

“Throughout this entire process, she has consistently ignored our questions and shown absolutely no remorse … We cannot and will not accept this situation – that’s precisely why we launched this campaign.”

The NSU murdered 10 people between 2000 and 2007 – eight Turkish immigrants, a Greek citizen, and a German policewoman.

Yet until 2011, police dismissed racism as a motive and instead treated immigrant families as suspects. The group’s existence only came to light after two members, Uwe Mundlos and Uwe Bohnhardt, died in a botched bank robbery, revealing evidence of their crimes.

For Simsek, who was 14 when her father was killed, the case has exposed the depth of Germany’s racism problem and eroded her trust in the system.

“I don’t believe justice works properly anywhere. I’ve experienced this firsthand,” she said. “There seems to be a structure, a line, and the deep state turns a blind eye to all this.”

Unanswered questions and institutional failures

During the Munich trial, Zschaepe was found complicit in all murders, having planned attacks, provided support to members of the terror cell, and attempted to destroy evidence.