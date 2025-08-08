Armenia and Azerbaijan have signed a historic US-brokered peace agreement at the White House, marking a formal end to decades of conflict between the two South Caucasus nations.
The accord was sealed on Friday during a summit hosted by US President Donald Trump, who described the agreement inked by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as a "historic breakthrough."
Speaking before the signing, Trump said: "We have succeeded in bringing peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan after decades of conflict."
He praised US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and other officials for their efforts in securing the deal.
"Armenia and Azerbaijan are committing to stop all fighting forever, open up commerce, travel and diplomatic relations and respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Trump said.
As part of the agreement, Trump also lifted restrictions on US military cooperation with Azerbaijan and announced that American companies would make significant investments in both countries, particularly in energy, infrastructure, and technology.
The White House said the United States would sign separate agreements with Armenia and Azerbaijan covering border security, economic cooperation, technology partnerships, and trade.
A key provision includes exclusive US development rights to a proposed strategic corridor across the South Caucasus dubbed the "Trump Peace and Prosperity Corridor."
Azerbaijani President Aliyev hailed the deal as a "historic moment," saying: "We are writing a new chapter in our bilateral relations with the United States. This peace agreement marks the beginning of a strategic partnership."
Armenian PM Pashinyan echoed the sentiment, calling the agreement "a great deal for peace that will positively impact the region and the world. Today, we are achieving a major milestone and laying the foundation for a new history between Armenia and Azerbaijan."
Joint Nobel Peace Prize nomination
In a surprise move, Aliyev proposed that both Armenia and Azerbaijan jointly nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.
"So maybe we agree with Prime Minister Pashinyan to send a joint appeal to the Nobel committee to award President Trump with the Nobel Peace Prize," Aliyev said.
Pashinyan responded: "I think President Trump deserves to have the Nobel Peace Prize and we will defend that, and we will promote that."
US officials said the deal followed months of shuttle diplomacy and lays the groundwork for full normalization between the two neighbors.
Armenia and Azerbaijan had been locked in a bitter dispute since the late 1980s, when Armenian forces occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous region internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan.
After gaining independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, both countries fought two full-scale wars over the region.
In 2023, Azerbaijan liberated Nagorno-Karabakh in a swift military campaign against Yerevan-backed forces.
Türkiye welcomes accord
Türkiye, meanwhile, welcomed the progress achieved towards establishing lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia "and the commitment recorded in Washington in this regard"
"At a time when international conflicts and crises are intensifying, this step constitutes a highly significant development for the promotion of regional peace and stability. We commend the contributions of the US Administration in this process," a statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.
Türkiye said a "historic opportunity" has emerged for the South Caucasus to attain peace and prosperity, adding "We will continue to contribute to the efforts aimed at realising this opportunity and support the dedicated endeavors of our brotherly Azerbaijan."