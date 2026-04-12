The Global Sumud Flotilla, formed to break Israel's blockade on Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid, is setting to sail from Barcelona again, this time with nearly double the participation.

Created in 2025 by NGO representatives, activists, and volunteers from various countries, the flotilla will launch its second mission to Gaza on Sunday.

The Barcelona-based fleet, which last sailed in September with 42 boats and 462 people, will depart on 12 April with almost double the scale—70 boats and nearly 1,000 volunteers from 70 countries.

Spokesperson Pablo Castilla has stated that the main goal is "to condemn international complicity in what is happening in Gaza, demand accountability, and open a humanitarian corridor by sea and land."

Castilla expressed concern that international attention has declined due to attacks on Iran and actions in Lebanon.