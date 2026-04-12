The Global Sumud Flotilla, formed to break Israel's blockade on Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid, is setting to sail from Barcelona again, this time with nearly double the participation.
Created in 2025 by NGO representatives, activists, and volunteers from various countries, the flotilla will launch its second mission to Gaza on Sunday.
The Barcelona-based fleet, which last sailed in September with 42 boats and 462 people, will depart on 12 April with almost double the scale—70 boats and nearly 1,000 volunteers from 70 countries.
Spokesperson Pablo Castilla has stated that the main goal is "to condemn international complicity in what is happening in Gaza, demand accountability, and open a humanitarian corridor by sea and land."
Castilla expressed concern that international attention has declined due to attacks on Iran and actions in Lebanon.
"Israel has intensified the blockade on Gaza, restricted aid entry, expanded settlements, and accelerated land confiscation," he said.
During the previous attempt in September, Israeli forces attacked the vessels in what organisers and international community described as an unlawful intervention.
Israeli naval forces boarded the boats about 70 nautical miles (130 kilometres) off the Gaza coast, cutting communications and using drones to disrupt live broadcasts.
Organisers have emphasised that they are acting within the law and coordinating with legal experts and maritime security specialists.