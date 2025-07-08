WORLD
1 min read
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Berlin says Chinese vessel had 'taken the risk of endangering the (German) personnel and equipment'.
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
FILE PHOTO: The Chinese national flag is seen in front of the country’s embassy in Berlin, Germany. / AP
July 8, 2025

Berlin on Tuesday said the Chinese military had targeted a laser at a German aircraft participating in an EU-led mission to protect marine traffic in the Red Sea.

“Endangering German personnel (and) disrupting the operation is entirely unacceptable,” the foreign ministry said on X, adding that Beijing’s ambassador to Berlin had been summoned for talks.

Related

The German aircraft was targeted “without reason or prior contact... during a routine operation” over the Red Sea while taking part in the European Union’s Aspides mission, a spokesperson for the German defence ministry said.

RECOMMENDED

The Chinese vessel had “taken the risk of endangering the (German) personnel and equipment”, the ministry said.

The German aircraft’s mission was subsequently abandoned following the encounter and returned to a base in Djibouti, the spokesman said.

RelatedTRT Global - Germany's economic growth forecast cut to zero

It was not immediately clear whether the laser was a weapon or a laser guidance system.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump to Norway PM: No obligation to 'think purely of peace'
Greenland cancels US envoy visit to annual dog sledge race
Bangladesh faces ICC deadline over refusal to play T20 World Cup matches in India
EU states call to deploy anti-coercion 'bazooka' against US - here's what it means
UK, France mull social media bans for youth amid heating debate
5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes northwestern parts of Jammu and Kashmir, no damage reported
Hackers target Iran state TV's satellite transmission to air message from exiled 'crown prince'
Trump's Greenland tariff threats sink US futures
Death toll in Spain train collision rises to 39
Japan's PM calls for snap election to seek stronger mandate
Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President Marcos
India's central bank proposes linking BRICS' digital currencies
Russian drones target Odessa as winter strikes deepen Ukraine's crisis
Death toll rises to 14 in Pakistan shopping centre fire, dozens still missing
China's birthrate falls to lowest level since 1949