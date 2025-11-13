US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said “good progress” is being made on drafting a UN resolution for an international stabilisation force in Gaza, stressing that rather than a combat unit, the force will be vital to securing areas as humanitarian aid and reconstruction efforts expand.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday after a G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Canada, Rubio said an updated draft of the resolution is still being refined with input from multiple countries and that Washington hopes to see action on it “very soon.”

“It needs to be done the right way,” he said, adding that the US is working to balance the interests of various nations involved.

“We don’t want to lose momentum on this.”

While the stabilisation force is not intended to carry out raids or engage in fighting, Rubio said it will be necessary to provide basic security in areas not under Israeli control as Hamas is required to disarm under the agreement all the parties endorsed.

“If you want to really flood Gaza, particularly in that red area that’s not in Israeli control – if you really want to see a huge uptick not just in humanitarian assistance but redevelopment, you’re going to need to have security, and that can’t be Hamas,” he explained.

“So there will have to be a force that provides just basic everyday security. That’s as much as anything else what the stabilisation force’s role is, is to stabilise.”

‘There won’t be a yellow line’