Israel said its forces killed three Palestinians early on Tuesday during an operation in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

Israeli police claimed that the three men were shot as they came out of a cave near Jenin, a town which Israel claims is a militant stronghold.

A statement accused the Palestinian men of planning an attack without providing further details, adding that Israeli forces carried out an airstrike shortly afterwards to destroy the cave.

The army confirmed an airstrike in the area but gave no further details.