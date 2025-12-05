EUROPE
Xi, Macron hold informal talks in China's Sichuan, vow deeper climate cooperation
The two leaders travelled to Sichuan province after holding delegation-level talks in Beijing.
Macron, Xi and their wives visit the Dujiangyan site, a designated UNESCO World Heritage site, in Dujiangyan. / Reuters
December 5, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday at an informal meeting in China's southwestern Sichuan province, state-run Xinhua News reported.

Macron said on X that they shared a "powerful moment" with Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan in Dujiangyan, which is known for its ancient irrigation system. He thanked them for the "inspiring visit" and for the welcome filled with "friendship."

The Dujiangyan irrigation system is the world's "only ancient irrigation project still in operation today, and also one of the earliest successful practices of harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature," Xi told Macron.

Its construction process "fully reflects the Chinese nation's spirit of constant self-improvement, fearlessness in the face of hardship, and courage to forge ahead," he added.

Joint statement on climate

Macron, who reached China on Wednesday for a three-day state visit, was seen jogging near Jincheng Lake Area in Chengdu before one-on-one talks with Xi.

The two leaders held a delegation-level bilateral meeting in Beijing on Thursday, during which they discussed trade, cooperation, and international and regional issues, including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The two sides also issued a joint statement against climate crisis.

China and France reaffirmed their commitment to implementing agreements on climate change, enhancing multilateralism and addressing global challenges, as well as upholding science as the foundation for all parties' actions.

Fourth state visit to China

They also reaffirmed their commitment to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation, achieve sustainable development, make positive contributions to the protection of the tropical rainforests, and strengthen integrated water management and global ocean governance.

Both countries agreed to support efforts to negotiate a legally binding international instrument to end plastic pollution, as well as expressing willingness to cooperate in supporting developing countries to achieve sustainable development, supporting their ability to access funding, and encouraging an accelerated ecological transition.

They also said that they will consider holding a meeting on the establishment of a working group to address climate change next year.

Accompanied by business leaders and government officials, this is Macron’s fourth state visit to the world’s second-largest economy.

SOURCE:AA
