Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said violations by Israel are making efforts to advance a peace plan in Gaza “incredibly more difficult, following high-level talks in the US involving officials from Egypt and Qatar.

The US, Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar held talks on Friday on the Gaza situation in Miami.

The Turkish side was represented by Fidan, who spoke to reporters on Saturday about a Gaza-focused meeting that he had with his related contacts.

Stating that considerable time has passed since the implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan, which was launched based on the agreement reached at the Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit.

“Now, since the first phase has been completed following the release of the last hostage, the parameters for moving to the second phase are being discussed. Perhaps after Sharm el-Sheikh, yesterday’s meeting was the most important one. Frankly, we continued our meetings in various formats and settings until late last night,” he said.

Fidan, who described the meeting as promising, said the sides also had the opportunity to discuss in detail the problems encountered during the first phase.

“Especially as Türkiye, we clearly stated that ceasefire violations (by Israel) are endangering the peace plan and creating major risks for transitioning to the second phase. The ongoing violations by Israel, in particular, are making the process incredibly more difficult. What we see is that all parties are in agreement on this issue, and we also had various discussions on how to prevent this," he said.

Gaza reconstruction