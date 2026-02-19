Türkiye's UN envoy urged a permanent ceasefire and an inclusive political process in Sudan on Thursday, stressing that any resolution must be Sudanese-led to ensure lasting stability.

"Türkiye is gravely concerned regarding the ongoing conflict and the humanitarian situation in Sudan," Ahmet Yildiz said during a Security Council session on Sudan.

Reaffirming Ankara's support for Sudan's territorial integrity, he said Türkiye supports "Sudan's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, which we consider very important for the stability of Sudan and the whole region".

Pointing to the role of external actors in prolonging the fighting, he said, "We also note with grave concern the negative impact of foreign interference in Sudan and its implications on the continuation of the conflict, as well as the potential spillover risks it creates on the wider region."