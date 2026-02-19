TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye urges permanent ceasefire, inclusive political process in Sudan
"The efforts of the international partners should turn into an inclusive peace process that will enable a permanent ceasefire," says Türkiye's UN envoy.
Türkiye urges permanent ceasefire, inclusive political process in Sudan
Ahmet Yildiz, Türkiye's UN envoy, addresses the Security Council at UN headquarters in New York City, US, February 18, 2026. / Reuters
5 hours ago

Türkiye's UN envoy urged a permanent ceasefire and an inclusive political process in Sudan on Thursday, stressing that any resolution must be Sudanese-led to ensure lasting stability.

"Türkiye is gravely concerned regarding the ongoing conflict and the humanitarian situation in Sudan," Ahmet Yildiz said during a Security Council session on Sudan.

Reaffirming Ankara's support for Sudan's territorial integrity, he said Türkiye supports "Sudan's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, which we consider very important for the stability of Sudan and the whole region".

Pointing to the role of external actors in prolonging the fighting, he said, "We also note with grave concern the negative impact of foreign interference in Sudan and its implications on the continuation of the conflict, as well as the potential spillover risks it creates on the wider region."

RelatedTRT World - RSF mass killings in Sudan's Al Fasher 'point to genocide': UN report
RECOMMENDED

"Türkiye is of the opinion that the most effective way for ending the conflict is dialogue and diplomacy," he noted.

Emphasising the need for a meaningful outcome of peace talks, he said Türkiye believes "that this outcome cannot be achieved if the dialogue is not owned and led by Sudan".

Calling on international partners to support a comprehensive solution, Yildiz added, "The efforts of the international partners should turn into an inclusive peace process that will enable a permanent ceasefire, followed by a comprehensive political process and accountability."

He also noted that Türkiye continues to provide humanitarian assistance and urged the Security Council to prioritise the humanitarian situation and facilitate Sudanese-led dialogue efforts.

RelatedTRT World - Deadly drone strikes deepen danger for Sudan's children: UNICEF
SOURCE:AA
Explore
No country can deprive Iran of nuclear enrichment rights: Tehran
Israeli actions raising 'ethnic cleansing' fears in West Bank, Gaza: UN
Deadly gas explosion flattens apartment block in Pakistan's Karachi
RSF mass killings in Sudan's Al Fasher 'point to genocide': UN report
Russia downs 113 Ukrainian drones as refinery comes under attack: officials
Australian police investigate fresh threat targeting largest mosque ahead of Ramadan
Emails show Israel managed security at Epstein-owned building where ex-PM Barak stayed
Venezuela interim leader meets Qatar emir, seeks closer relations
Deadly drone strikes deepen danger for Sudan's children: UNICEF
Unusual praise: Pyongyang lauds Seoul's move to curb drone intrusions
French pro-Palestine group calls for boycott of dates produced in illegal Israeli settlements
AI cannot be left to 'whims of a few billionaires': UN chief
Bill Gates pulls out of India AI summit amid Epstein fallout
Podcaster Tucker Carlson briefly held then released by Israeli airport security: report
Balcazar installed as Peru's interim president following Jeri's ouster