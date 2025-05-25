Yair Golan, the leader of Israel's Democratic Party and a former senior military officer, has renewed his criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of corruption and sacrificing soldiers and workers to remain in power.

Golan's remarks came after Channel 12 reported that Netanyahu has instructed his government to prepare the 2026 state budget by August.

The move is viewed as an attempt to placate ultra-Orthodox (Haredi) parties that have threatened to leave the coalition over the military draft law.

"This is a bribe. While the soldiers and reservists are being sent to Gaza, Netanyahu is looting their tax money and bribing the evading ultra-Orthodox with it," Golan wrote on X on Sunday.

He added that Netanyahu is "an abandoned, corrupt, and failed prime minister who sacrifices servants and workers just to hold on to his seat."

Golan pledged to replace Netanyahu, saying: "We will ensure conscription for everyone. And a country that respects those who carry it on their backs."

The Haredi parties in the coalition — Shas and United Torah Judaism — have long opposed mandatory military service for religious school students. They have threatened to exit the government if the new draft law is passed.

Channel 12 reported that the proposed 2026 budget does not resolve the draft crisis but instead allocates financial compensation to ultra-Orthodox factions to calm internal tensions.

The draft law, being prepared by Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee Chair Yuli Edelstein, is expected to be submitted after the Shavuot holiday in early June.

Buying loyalty

According to the report, Netanyahu aims to pass the budget early in order to secure additional funding for the Haredi parties and maintain coalition unity. Golan described the move as an attempt to "buy political loyalty" using public funds.