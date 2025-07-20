At least 86 Palestinians, including 76 children, have died from hunger and malnutrition due to Israel's deliberate blockade preventing aid from entering besieged Gaza since October 2023, the Health Ministry said.

"Famine has killed 86 people in Gaza, including 76 children, as a result of starvation and malnutrition," the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

It described the crisis as a "silent massacre" unfolding in the blockaded territory and held both Israel and the international community responsible for the worsening humanitarian conditions in the enclave.

The ministry noted that 18 people had starved to death in Gaza in the last 24 hours, calling for the immediate reopening of Gaza’s border crossings to allow the entry of food and medicine.

Israel has sealed all crossings with Gaza since March 2, effectively cutting off access to humanitarian aid and accelerating the spread of famine.

Related TRT Global - UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza

Israel's genocide in Gaza