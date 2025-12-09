WORLD
South Korea seizes six 'illegal' Chinese fishing boats in Yellow Sea
Seoul escalates enforcement sweep targeting illegal fishing near its maritime borders.
A fishing boat sails past Pingtan island, the closest point to Taiwan’s main island, in southeast China’s Fujian province on December 11 2024. / AFP
December 9, 2025

South Korea has detained six Chinese fishing vessels accused of operating illegally inside its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the Yellow Sea, the Oceans and Fisheries Ministry announced on Tuesday.

The seizures came as part of a stepped-up enforcement campaign launched last week, during which authorities inspected 241 Chinese boats, according to the Korea JoongAng Daily.

The detained vessels were hit with a combined fine of 240 million won (about $163,000).

Officials also reported discovering 15 illegal gill nets near Jeju Island — devices that can threaten marine habitats — and said removal operations were underway.

Seoul has long accused Chinese vessels of crossing into its EEZ during peak fishing seasons, prompting periodic crackdowns.

As of Tuesday, Beijing had not issued a response to the latest enforcement action.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
