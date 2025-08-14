Türkiye’s economy has completely transformed in the 22 years since Recep Tayyip Erdogan was elected – first as premier, later as president – as its gross domestic product (GDP) soared at an annual real rate of 5.3 percent, hitting an all-time high of $1.37 trillion in the second quarter of 2025.

Türkiye’s GDP was $238 billion in 2002 – a year before Erdogan took office – and it rose over the $1 trillion milestone for the first time in 2024, according to a Trade Ministry statement.

Erdogan’s $390 billion export target is also expected to be reached by the end of this year, while the country’s national income is set to rise to $1.4 trillion.

“Türkiye … has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the OECD over the past decade,” the statement said. “The International Monetary Fund raised its growth forecast to 3 percent in its July report for Türkiye, while our uninterrupted growth for 19 consecutive quarters continues amid global crises.”

The ministry said Türkiye’s national income per capita rose from $3,608 in 2002 to $15,971 at the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Related TRT Global - Türkiye’s tourism sector set to break record with $135 billion earnings in 2025

Meanwhile, Türkiye’s annual current account deficit fell from $55.1 billion in May 2023 to $10 billion at the end of 2024, as the country’s goods and services exports totalled $377 billion — the highest figure since the republic was founded in 1923.