Former US president Barack Obama on Saturday condemned the operations of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in Minnesota, comparing their behaviour to conduct seen "in dictatorships".

Thousands of federal agents including ICE agents carried out weeks of sweeping raids and arrests in what the Trump administration claims were targeted missions against criminals, until the operation was ended this week.

Obama had criticised the actions of ICE agents as unlawful last month, but went further in an interview with political commentator Brian Tyler Cohen released on Saturday.

"The rogue behaviour of agents of the federal government is deeply concerning and dangerous," he said.

He called the behaviour of federal officers, which included two fatal shootings that sparked mounting pressure on President Donald Trump's mass crackdown, as the sort that "in the past we've seen in authoritarian countries and we've seen in dictatorships".

Related TRT World - ICE to spend $38 B on massive new detention centres across America

But Obama, the only Black president in American history, said he had found hope in communities pushing back against the operations.