TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
Deals between Türkiye-Saudi Arabia to elevate relations to much higher levels, strengthen economic ties, Turkish trade minister says.
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
The forum includes a Turkish delegation of over 200 companies seeking to expand trade and investment ties with Saudi Arabia. (X/@deikint)) / Others
February 3, 2026

A Saudi-Turkish Investment Forum opened in Riyadh on Tuesday ahead of a planned visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives in the kingdom, Saudi officials said.

Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Bin Abdulaziz al-Falih said during the forum’s opening session that the kingdom will welcome President Erdogan on an official visit later on Tuesday, according to Saudi Alekhbariya TV.

The minister said the visit aims to “elevate bilateral relations to a higher level of partnership,” adding that both sides “seek to move from strong relations to a deeper strategic relationship.”

He said the forum includes a Turkish business delegation of more than 200 companies interested in expanding trade, economic and investment ties with Saudi Arabia, along with several regional offices of Turkish firms.

“The strong Turkish participation reflects the depth of the strategic partnership between the two countries and underscores economic cooperation and the important role of the private sector,” he added.

Boosting bilateral trade volume to $10B

At the forum, the Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said that the bilateral trade volume between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia is expected to reach $10 billion in the short term.

RECOMMENDED

The Turkish minister stated that President Erdogan's visit to the country would lead to numerous agreements between ministries and business organisations.

Bolat emphasised that these agreements would elevate Türkiye-Saudi Arabia relations to much higher levels and strengthen economic ties.

He highlighted that the leaders of both nations have set a short-term trade target of $10 billion and a long-term goal of $30 billion.

"I hope that 2026 will be the year we achieve our $10 billion target," he added.

He reminded attendees that the current trade volume between the two countries has already exceeded $8.6 billion.

RelatedTRT World - Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Why does February only have 28 days?
NATO head presses Europe, Canada on defence spending as US priorities shift east
Starmer condemns Ratcliffe's claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
German police arrest two in PKK probe, seize guns and drugs
Britain commits major air defence support to Ukraine
Colombia declares emergency as deadly floods displace thousands
Türkiye's maiden unmanned surface vessel secures Saudi partnership
Russia to provide energy aid to crisis-hit Cuba
China slams Israeli attempts to annex Palestine's West Bank
Seoul spy agency claims North Korea preparing Kim’s daughter as heir
No need to panic. Risk of Nipah spread low after India, Bangladesh cases, says WHO
Syria takes over key Al Tanf base following US pullout to Jordan
Brazil orders X to block Grok's sexualised deepfakes immediately
US, Mexico seize cocaine in rare coordinated Pacific operation
Village evacuated after debris from missile attack hits Russian military site: official