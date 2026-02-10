WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
US immigration court dismisses deportation case against Tufts pro-Palestine student Rumeysa Ozturk
Judge rejects Trump administration's efforts to deport Fulbright Turkish scholar following her kidnapping and arrest in Boston last year.
US immigration court dismisses deportation case against Tufts pro-Palestine student Rumeysa Ozturk
Ozturk was targeted after co-authoring a student newspaper editorial criticising her university's response to the genocide in Gaza. [File] / Reuters
February 10, 2026

An immigration judge has rejected the Trump administration's attempt to deport Tufts University PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk, who was kidnapped and then arrested last year amid a clampdown on pro-Palestine campus activism, her lawyers have said.

Attorneys for the Turkish student detailed the decision in a filing submitted on Monday to the New York-based 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals, which has been reviewing an earlier ruling that led to her release from immigration custody in May.

According to the filing, an immigration judge ruled on January 29 that the US Department of Homeland Security had failed to meet its burden of proving Ozturk was removable and terminated the proceedings against her.

The decision was issued by Immigration Judge Roopal Patel in Boston, her lawyers at the American Civil Liberties Union said.

The ruling has ended, for now, proceedings that began with Ozturk's arrest by immigration authorities in March on a street in Massachusetts, after the US Department of State revoked her student visa.

Authorities said the sole basis for revoking the visa was an editorial she co-authored in Tufts' student newspaper a year earlier, criticising the university's response to Israel's genocide in Gaza.

"Today, I breathe a sigh of relief knowing that despite the justice system's flaws, my case may give hope to those who have also been wronged by the US government," Ozturk said in a statement.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - US judge orders restoration of Turkish student Rumeysa Ozturk's SEVIS record

The immigration judge's decision has not been made public, and the administration could still challenge it before the Board of Immigration Appeals, which falls under the US Department of Justice.

The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, did not respond to a request for comment.

Ozturk, a child development researcher and former Fulbright scholar, was held for 45 days in a detention facility in Louisiana.

Her arrest in the Boston suburb of Somerville was captured in a widely shared video that drew sharp criticism from civil rights groups.

She was released after a federal judge in Vermont ordered her immediate release, finding that she had raised a substantial claim that her detention amounted to unlawful retaliation in violation of her free speech rights.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Why does February only have 28 days?
Germany's top court dismisses Palestinian challenge to arms exports to Israel
'A day of liberation': Bangladesh counts vote after 'most peaceful' elections
Russia tightens grip on WhatsApp, app vows to defend encryption
Has America’s decade-long military presence in Syria come to an end?
Türkiye slams Israeli measures in occupied West Bank
Nationwide strike by Indian farmers piles pressure on Modi over US trade pact
Türkiye's Erdogan calls for stronger transport integration among Muslim nations
NATO head presses Europe, Canada on defence spending as US priorities shift east
Starmer condemns Ratcliffe's claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
German police arrest two in PKK probe, seize guns and drugs
Britain commits major air defence support to Ukraine
Colombia declares emergency as deadly floods displace thousands
Türkiye's maiden unmanned surface vessel secures Saudi partnership
Russia to provide energy aid to crisis-hit Cuba