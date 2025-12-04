Residents of Kithulbadde village in central Sri Lanka say they have been left in the lurch after last week's deadly cyclone and many are stuck in relief centres as damaged infrastructure has made them wary of returning home.

About 479 people were killed in the storm, which brought intense winds and the worst floods in a decade, and affected 1.2 million. Another 350 are missing, government data shows.

With the cyclone leaving deep fissures in the earth and cracked walls in homes, many of those in relief facilities are staying put.

"People are scared to go home, they don’t feel safe," said Madullegedera Chandralatha, 57, a resident of Kithulbadde, a scenic village nestled in the midst of hills among tea plantations.

A total of 1,289 houses across the country have been destroyed by Cyclone Ditwah, while 44,500 more are partially damaged, according to the government, which is collecting data to provide "long-term solutions" to those living in high-risk areas.

The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it was assessing the country's economic needs after the disaster, while it still plans to have a board meeting on December 15 to discuss the last review of the current loan programme, agreed with staff in October.

The Fund is "looking into options to further support Sri Lanka in the recovery process," according to spokesperson Julie Kozack.

Relocating impossible without aid