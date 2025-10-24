Ireland is to elect a new president on Friday, bringing an end to the 14-year tenure of Michael D. Higgins and setting the stage for a contest that reflects both domestic frustrations and Ireland’s increasingly assertive role on the international stage.

The race has narrowed to two candidates – Catherine Connolly, an independent lawmaker backed by Sinn Fein and several smaller left-wing parties, and Heather Humphreys, the Fine Gael nominee and a former Cabinet minister.

A third contender, Fianna Fail’s Jim Gavin, dropped out earlier this month following controversy over unpaid rent, though his name will still appear on the ballot.

Though Ireland’s presidency is largely ceremonial, with the head of state acting as a unifying figure and moral representative at home and overseas, the post carries symbolic weight in shaping the country’s global image.

And both candidates are using that platform to signal Ireland’s firm stance on Israel’s war in Gaza, where a fragile ceasefire has now been in place.

Related TRT World - Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers

Common ground on Palestine

While the candidates differ sharply on social and economic issues, their common stance on Palestine underscores how unified Irish political sentiment has become on the conflict. Indeed, Ireland’s support for Palestine has become a defining theme of the campaign.

The Occupied Territories Bill, first passed in 2019 and revived in 2025, seeks to ban the import of goods and services from Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Though not yet enacted into law, the bill has become a powerful symbol of Ireland’s willingness to challenge Israeli policies through legal and economic measures, reflecting both strong public sentiment and the country’s assertive humanitarian diplomacy.

Connolly, the frontrunner, has pledged to pursue a stronger version of the law if elected.

“I have very strong opinions on the occupied territories bill, and I'll never shy away from expressing those opinions,” she said.

“The bill should have been enacted a long time ago. On goods and services. On top of that, we're trading with Israel through Europe, and that's an obscenity to be trading with a country that's committing a genocide.”

Her comments have resonated with younger and progressive voters. Ireland, which officially recognised the State of Palestine in May 2024, remains one of the most outspoken critics of Israeli policy in Europe.

Humphreys, meanwhile, has struck a similar tone.

She said she had “no doubt that what’s happening in Gaza is genocide,” and pledged to continue speaking out just as Higgins has done.

Ireland has consistently supported UN resolutions critical of Israeli military actions in Gaza and maintains one of the most vocal pro-Palestinian positions in Europe.

Related TRT World - Ireland to skip Eurovision 2026 over Israel's participation; Slovenia, Spain to follow

The contenders