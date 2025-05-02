WORLD
2 min read
Moscow to help Afghan Taliban fight Daesh
Zamir Kabulov refers to Daesh as the common enemy, Taliban says it is working to wipe out the group’s presence in Afghanistan.
00:00
Moscow to help Afghan Taliban fight Daesh
FILE PHOTO: Taliban members celebrate on the second anniversary of the fall of Kabul. The Taliban says it is working to wipe out Daesh’s presence in Afghanistan. / Reuters
May 2, 2025

Russia will help the Taliban authorities in Afghanistan fight against the Afghan branch of Daesh, Moscow’s special representative for the country told the RIA state news agency on Friday.

Zamir Kabulov, a former Russian ambassador in Kabul, referred to Daesh as the “common enemy” of Moscow and Kabul. “We see and appreciate the efforts that the Taliban are making in the fight against the Afghan wing of Daesh,” Kabulov told RIA in an interview. “We will provide our best assistance to the authorities of (Afghanistan) through specialised structures.”

RelatedTRT Global - Russia lifts Taliban 'terrorist' ban after 21 years


No country currently recognises the Taliban government that returned to power in August 2021 as US-led forces staged a chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of war.

Kabulov’s comments underscore the dramatic rapprochement in recent years between Moscow and Kabul, which President Vladimir Putin said last year was now Russia’s “ally” in combating terrorism.

RECOMMENDED

Russia, last month, formally removed the Taliban from its list of terrorist organisations, to which it had been added in 2003. Russia has been left reeling from multiple Daesh-linked attacks, including the shooting of 145 people at a concert hall outside Moscow last March which was claimed by Daesh. US officials said they had intelligence indicating Daesh was responsible.

The Taliban administration says it is working to wipe out the group’s presence in Afghanistan. Kabulov said Moscow and Kabul were building up ties in multiple spheres and told RIA that Russia had offered to accredit an Afghan ambassador in Moscow and was waiting for Kabul’s response. He said Moscow’s suspension of the ban on the Taliban “finally removes all obstacles to full cooperation between our countries in various fields”. “The arrival of the Afghan ambassador in Moscow will put a final end to this issue.”

Russia said last month it aims to strengthen trade, business and investment ties with Kabul, leveraging Afghanistan’s strategic position for future energy and infrastructure projects. Kabulov said joint economic projects would be discussed at a Russia-Afghan business forum later this month in the Russian city Kazan, naming mineral development and gas pipeline projects as possible areas of cooperation.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage