On August 1, one of Bollywood’s most popular superstars, Shah Rukh Khan, was named the best actor at India’s National Film Awards, the country’s highest state honour for cinema.

The 59-year-old – adored by millions in India and beyond as SRK – won this award after 33 years in the film industry, for his performance in Jawan , a high-octane action thriller in which he plays dual roles.

The National Film Awards are presented each year by the government of India. Spanning categories from acting and direction to music and production, they are considered the pinnacle of official recognition for filmmaking in India.

For decades, SRK has enjoyed a rare space in Indian popular culture, a Muslim star at the very heart of the national imagination, whose appeal has cut across religion, caste, class, and region. In a deeply divided country, his success has often been read as a hopeful symbol of secular coexistence.

For Sukriti R. S. Justin, 31, a Mumbai-based fan, who has worked in the film industry for nearly a decade, SRK finally getting the recognition felt “personal” to her.

“He is an actor with incredible talent and dedication, and I truly admire his journey and craft,” she tells TRT World.

“Whether it is him running towards the camera or striking that open-arm pose, or a close-up scene where his eyes do the talking, he has the ability to stir an emotion among people. He is not just an actor but an icon,” she says.

For Noor Fatima, a fan based in Lucknow city, Muslim fans like her live their dream through his success.

“SRK has been unapologetically vocal about his religion and many of his fans look up to him. (They) also want to live their dreams without compromising on their religion,” she tells TRT World.

Vilification of Muslim artists

Coming at a time when the ruling Hindu right-wing has spent a decade vilifying the country's Muslim identity, including targeting the three Khans of Bollywood – Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan – SRK’s recognition feels both triumphant and unsettling to his many fans in India.

The actors have dominated the industry for their diversity and ability to create an aura on screen. All of them have also been popular for their ability to represent India on the global stage during the time when India’s economy began to rise.

But so did the controversies around them: In 2015, SRK was called “anti-national” after speaking about intolerance in India. In 2021, his son Aryan Khan’s arrest on drug charges, later dismissed , was seen by some as politically motivated. In fact, the movie Jawan faced boycott calls a day before its theatrical release.

Right-leaning leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, suggested SRK to “go to Pakistan” and compared him with Hafiz Saeed, an accused in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks, reflecting a broader Hindu nationalist hostility that the BJP denies.

Their films have also faced boycott campaigns — from SRK’s Pathaan to Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Salman’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan — often over perceived slights to Hindu sentiments or alleged “pro-Pakistan” messages.

For the other Khans, the vilification has been similar: in 2015, Aamir Khan was widely attacked and faced brand boycotts after expressing concern over rising intolerance, while Salman Khan has been targeted for supporting Pakistani artists and maintaining ties with Muslim colleagues during periods of heightened India–Pakistan tension.

For those who watch India’s communal politics closely, it also raised uncomfortable questions:

What does it mean for a Muslim megastar to be celebrated in a nation where Muslim citizens face bulldozers, incarceration, lynchings, and systemic erasure?

When Jawan was released, some fans and critics saw it as offering a subtle resistance to India’s dominant political narrative.

“It was a bit of both — subtle resistance, alignment with the ongoing political mood, all in sync with his star image,” says a film critic based in Kolkata anonymously.

He tells TRT World that SRK has long kept his Islamic identity visible “as much as possible within India’s constitutionally granted secular parameters,” both on screen and in public appearances – from openly invoking Allah in interviews to playing Muslim characters, including one persecuted for his religion in Chak De India.