Thousands of students have walked out of classes across Germany to protest a new military service law requiring mandatory health screenings and questionnaires for 18-year-old men.

The "School Strike Against Military Service" initiative organised demonstrations on Friday in more than 90 cities, including Hamburg, Bochum, Bielefeld, Munster, Cologne, Dusseldorf, and Stuttgart.

In Berlin, over 3,000 students assembled near Hallesches Tor metro station before marching to Oranienplatz, waving banners with slogans like "No to compulsory military service," "Students against wars and rearmament," "Our future is our future," and "We decide ourselves."

A smaller group of protesters also demonstrated in front of the parliament building as lawmakers debated the bill inside.

The Bundestag passed the bill 323-272, with one abstention. It now heads to the Bundesrat, Germany's upper house, for approval later this month, with an effective date of January 1, 2026, if enacted.