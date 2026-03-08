Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said his remarks were "misinterpreted by the enemy that seeks to sow division with neighbours", state TV reported on Sunday, after they were viewed as a decision to suspend attacks on Gulf countries while strikes did not stop.

"It has repeatedly been said we are brothers and must have good relations with neighbours. However, we are forced to retaliate to attacks but this does not mean we have a dispute with a (neighbouring) country or want to upset their people," Pezeshkian said.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Sunday that the country's forces could fight an intense war for six months against the United States and Israel, which said it struck Tehran's commanders at a seaside hotel in the heart of Beirut.

Guards spokesperson Ali Mohammad Naini said Iran had so far used "first and second generation" missiles, but will use "advanced and less-used long-range missiles" in the coming days.

As the war spilled into its second week, the regional repercussions spiralled, with Saudi Arabia intercepting a wave of drones headed for targets including the diplomatic quarter in capital Riyadh and Kuwait saying an attack hit fuel tanks at its international airport.

Fears over energy supplies

The strike on Kuwait's aviation fuel storage compounded fears over energy supplies with the country's national oil company also announcing a cut in crude production over threats to the Strait of Hormuz, where a fifth of the world's oil and gas transit.

Tehran accused the US and Israel of striking an oil depot in the Iranian capital on Saturday, the first reported assault on the republic's oil infrastructure as stock markets have slumped and crude prices surged.

The Israeli military said it struck "a number of fuel storage facilities in Tehran" that were used "to operate military infrastructure".

Israel's military also launched a new wave of strikes "across Tehran" on Sunday, after carrying out a precision strike targeting "key commanders" in the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, at a hotel in an area of central Beirut popular with tourists.