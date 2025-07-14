The European Union has prepared a list of tariffs worth 21 billion euros ($24.52 billion) on US goods if the two fail to reach a trade deal, Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said in a newspaper interview on Monday.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to impose a 30 percent tariff on imports from Mexico and the EU starting on August 1, after weeks of negotiations with major US trading partners failed to reach a comprehensive deal.

Tajani also told the daily Il Messaggero that, to help the eurozone economy, the European Central Bank should consider a new 'quantitative easing' bond-buying programme and further interest rate cuts."

The European Union said on Sunday it would extend its suspension of countermeasures to US tariffs until early August and continue to press for a negotiated settlement.