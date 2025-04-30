Sixteen civilians and security personnel have been killed in attacks by "outlaw groups" in southern Syria, authorities said.

Damascus countryside police chief Hussam al-Tahan said on Wednesday that armed groups attacked security posts on the outskirts of Ashrafieh Sahnaya, a mainly Druze town 12 kilometres from the centre of Damascus.

He said 11 security personnel were among those killed.

The violence, according to the Interior Ministry, was sparked by the circulation of a voice recording deemed offensive to Prophet Muhammad, which triggered sectarian tension and demands for revenge on social media.

Tahan said the escalation followed unrest in nearby Jaramana, also a Druze area where a fragile ceasefire agreement had been brokered in the last two days with local community leaders.

The agreement included a halt to gunfire and the return of the bodies of those killed in recent clashes.



Authorities began implementing the terms immediately, he said.

“However, outlaw groups infiltrated farmland in Ashrafieh Sahnaya on Tuesday night and opened fire on both civilians and security personnel, causing more casualties,” he added.

Israeli meddling

Prominent Lebanese Druze leader Walid Jumblatt called for a transparent investigation into the recent deadly clashes in Jaramana and Ashrafieh Sahnaya.

“We are at the beginning of a new phase,” he said Wednesday after an emergency meeting of the Druze Religious Council in Beirut. “Either we choose to live in a unified Syria, or we fall into the Israeli project that seeks to displace and use the Druze.”