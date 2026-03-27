US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has, in a rare rebuke of Israel, said that the United States is concerned about increasing attacks by Israeli occupiers against Palestinians in the West Bank.

“We're concerned about that, and we've expressed that concern. And I think there's concern in the Israeli government about it as well,” Rubio said on Friday when asked about the violence by Israeli occupiers against Palestinians.

“The president has expressed very clearly that he's against any sort of change in the status quo in the West Bank. Obviously, there's a lot going on in the world right now, but that is a topic we are following very closely,” he added.

Earlier this week, a State Department official told Anadolu that the US government is in “regular dialogue” with the Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority Bank about “improving stability in the West Bank.”

Israeli attacks in the occupied West Bank have escalated in recent weeks, with eight Palestinians reportedly killed by occupier gunfire since late February, according to the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission.