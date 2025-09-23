Australian officials have demanded answers from Indonesian counterparts after the body of a young man who died on the resort island of Bali was repatriated without his heart.

Queensland man Byron Haddow, 23, was found dead in the plunge pool of his Bali villa this year while on holiday.

His body was returned to Australia four weeks later, where a second autopsy found he was missing his heart.

A spokesperson for Australia's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday they were providing consular assistance to Haddow's family but could not comment further owing to privacy obligations.

"They just rang us to ask if we were aware that his heart had been retained over in Bali," mother Chantal Haddow told Australia's Channel Nine.

Related TRT World - Five killed in New York state tourist bus crash after Niagara Falls trip

"Just when I thought I couldn't feel any more heartbroken, it was another kick in the guts," she said.

"I feel like there was foul play. I think that something's happened to him prior to being in the pool."